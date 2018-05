Andrew Geraghty

GARDAÍ IN WICKLOW have appealed for the public’s assistance in finding 36-year-old Andrew Geraghty.

Andrew was last seen at his home in Friars Hill in Wicklow Town at lunchtime on Thursday, 3 May.

He is about 6ft 3in in height, bald and of thin build with slight stubble on his face.

Anyone with information as to Andrew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.