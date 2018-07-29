This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police in Australia have 'grave concerns' for pregnant Irish teenager missing for over two weeks

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving a hospital barefoot.

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 11:01 AM
POLICE IN SYDNEY say they have â€˜grave concernsâ€™ for a pregnant Irish teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Katie Cash is 38-weeks pregnant and was last seenÂ leaving a hospital on Barker Street, Randwick, just before 3pm on Friday 13 July.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate the woman and say she may also go by another name.

Katie is described as being of thin build, with short dark hair, green/hazel eyes and a scar on the right side of her forehead.

She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey and white floral pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information or knows Kateâ€™s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Police say onformation is treated in strict confidence.

Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

