Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kim Berry.

The 15-year-old was last seen at her home in Ballyfermot at around 11.30am on Monday 26 February.

She is described as being 5’10”, of slender build and with dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a plain navy blue jacket, light blue 3/4 length jeans with pearls along the legs and grey UGG boots.

Anyone who has seen Kim or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01-6667200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.