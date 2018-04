GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing an 18-year-old who is missing from Monaghan.

Noel Mackin has been missing from his home in Kilgowan, Monaghan for the past 12 days.

He was last seen on Sunday 15 April at 1.30pm.

Noel is described as being 6’0″ in height, of slight build and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on (047) 77200 or any garda station.