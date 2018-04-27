Appeal to find missing Cork teenagers, believed to be in Dublin

Davis Stepka (l) and Sebastian Rowley

TWO CORK TEENAGERS, who have been missing since 10am yesterday morning, are believed to be in the Dublin area.

Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley, who are both 13 years old, were last seen in Bantry in the Munster county at between 10am and 11am on Thursday.

When last seen, Davis was wearing navy trousers, a black jacket and brown walking boots. Sebastian was last seen wearing a red jacket and his school uniform and was carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 0n 1800 666111.