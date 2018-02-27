Public appeal to find missing teenage boy

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since yesterday.

Cian Mulhall, who is missing from the Swords area of Dublin, is described as being 5ft 5″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Cian or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.