Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday

Des O'Brien was spotted on CCTV but has not been seen since.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his Dublin home since Monday.

Des O’Brien was last seen at about 3.45 pm on 8 October when he left his home in Kilmainham. He was later seen on CCTV on the nearby Emmet Road, also in Kilmainham.

Des O’Brien is described as being 5’2″ in height, with grey hair and is clean-shaven.

When last seen he was wearing a dark bomber jacket with a fur type collar, a dark red jumper, blue jeans and blue canvas runners with white soles.

Local gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact them on (01) 666-9700 or to contact any garda station.