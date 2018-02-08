Family seek help in tracing a 55-year-old Cork woman who is missing

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in finding a 55-year-old woman who’s been missing from her home in Cork city since this morning.
Eileen McCarthy’s family are said to be concerned for her well-being and have released a description of her in an effort to help trace her whereabouts.
She is described as being 5’2″in height, of medium build and with brown shoulder length hair.
When last seen she was wearing a green bomber jacket with a hood and a blue jumper.
Gardaí have said she may be travelling in a black Cork-registered Toyota Yaris.
Anyone who may have information of here whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120.
