Appeal for missing Dublin teenager who was last seen on Monday

GARDAÍ IN SOUTH Dublin are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who’s been missing since Tuesday.

Ermir Dragjoshi was last seen in Templeogue at about 10.15pm on 25 September and has not been seen since.

The teenager is originally from Albania and is described as being six-foot-tall, of slim build and with black hair which is low-cut and tight. He has brown eyes and a pale complexion.

Anyone who may have seen Ermir Dragjoshi or has any information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01-6666400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.