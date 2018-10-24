Appeal to help find missing teenage girl

Jasmine Scally Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have appealed to members of the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Jasmine Scally was last seen at approximately 9pm on 21 October on Eden Quay in Dublin city.

She is described as being 5’5″ in height, with long, dark hair. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a black jacket and dark grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jasmine or who can assist in locating her has been asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.