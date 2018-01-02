  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Family 'very concerned' for welfare of Limerick man last seen yesterday

Patrick Higgins was last seen yesterday at around 10.50am in the John Carew Park area of Limerick city.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 10:54 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are seeking the public’s help in tracing a missing 46-year-old man.

He is described as being 5'7″, of medium build with blue eyes and a shaven head.

He is described as being 5’7″, of medium build with blue eyes and a shaven head.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie with “crosshatch” written on the sleeves in navy writing, navy denim jeans and navy Timberland shoes. He was also wearing a white sweater under the hoodie.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are said to be very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information is urged to contact Roxboro Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Sean Murray
