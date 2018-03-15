Gardaí appeal for information over man (25) missing in Kildare

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information which could help them track down a man who has not been since yesterday.

Keith Wright McCarthy (25) has been reported missing from Castlemitchell, Athy, Kildare.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 5in, of slight build and with blue eyes. Keith was last seen wearing blue jeans, white runners, and a dark and light blue jacket. He may also be wearing a red peaked cap.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.