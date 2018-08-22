Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old man who has been missing since yesterday.

Denzel Ntomo is missing from the Ballybrack area of Dublin.

He is described as being approximately 5’10″ in height, with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners. He was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Shankill on 01 666 5900.