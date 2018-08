Sean Moore Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a 30-year-old man who has been missing from Carrickmines in Dublin for over two weeks.

Sean Moore was last seen on 8 August.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, with light brown hair, of slim build, with brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Dún Laoghaire on 01 666 5000.