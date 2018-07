GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information finding a man whose family hasn’t heard from him since April.

32-year-old Dario Cofone had been working in Ireland since January, but his family has not been able to contact him since 23 April.

He is described as 5’5″, with black hair, of stocky build with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8000.