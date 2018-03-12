  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 12 March, 2018
Gardaí seek help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week

Caíque Trindade De Oliveira was last seen on March 6.

By Nicky Ryan Monday 12 Mar 2018, 2:11 PM
2 hours ago 7,917 Views 4 Comments
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a man missing since last week.

Caíque Trindade De Oliveira, from Brazil, was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin on Tuesday, March 6, when leaving his home at 10am.

He is described as

  • Between 5’9″ and 6′ tall
  • Medium build
  • Short black hair
  • Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing

  • Jeans
  • Black t-shirt
  • Black coat
  • Black Adidas shoes

His mother, who has travelled to Ireland to help with the search for her son, said his wallet containing cash and cards was found in a shop near to his home the following day.

She added that although he appears in photos wearing glasses, he may not be wearing them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, or any garda station.

