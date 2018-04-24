Family 'very concerned' for missing man (78) who speaks no English and suffers memory loss

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in finding a 78-year-old man who went missing from Dún Laoghaire in Dublin at 8pm yesterday.

YanFun Sun, a Chinese national, was visiting his daughter in Dún Laoghaire when he left her home last night and hasn’t been seen since. He suffers from memory loss, has no English and no knowledge of the area.

He is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of slight build with grey hair, and he wears glasses. When last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap inscribed with ‘Fitzwilliam Casino’, a dark blue sleeveless jacket, a grey top, black trousers and brown shoes.

His family and gardaí are said to be very concerned for his welfare. Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.