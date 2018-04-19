  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 19 April, 2018
Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since Easter

Edgars Leimanis (26) went missing from his home at Newberry Close in Edenderry.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 3:15 PM
23 minutes ago 857 Views No Comments
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help finding a man missing since Easter.

Latvian national Edgars Leimanis (26) went missing from his home at Newberry Close in Edenderry on Saturday 31 March.

He is described as being 6’2″ in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 973 1290, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

