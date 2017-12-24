Concern for 30-year-old man who went missing four days ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for assistance tracing a 30-year-old Lithuanian man who has been missing for four days.

Gintaras Vasiliaukas, who lives in Tullyallen, County Louth, was last seen around midday on 20 December walking from Tullyallen in the direction of Navan.

Gintaras is described as 5’7’’ in height with brown hair cut short, of strong build and with blue eyes. At the time he was last seen he was wearing a black sports jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and light blue Nike runners.

Gardaí in Drogheda and his family are very concerned for his welfare and are appealing to anybody with any information to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.