'We’re coming to a loose end': Family appeals for help finding man missing since Monday

THE FAMILY OF a man who has been missing from Co Tipperary since Monday has appealed for information.

Malachy (Mal) Brennan was last seen at 6pm on Monday in the Borrisokane area. The 63-year-old is 5’6” and when last seen was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a dark woolly hat.

Mal lives with his sister Claire, who raised the alarm when he didn’t come home from a walk on Monday evening.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Mal’s niece Áine said it’s “very unlike him” to not contact his family, adding that he is ”a creature of habit”.

“[Claire] noticed his phone was left on the table, so she called me as he’d often walk up to our farm but he wasn’t here.

“She was worried given the night that was in it, it was pouring rain.”

When last seen, Mal was only about five minutes away from his home.

Appeal for information

The Nenagh Ormond Search and Rescue Unit, gardaí, the Civil Defence, the Killaloe Coast Guard and Rescue helicopter 115 from Shannon are all assisting in the search.

Áine said divers have searched a local river and the family is “90% sure” he’s not there.

We’re coming to a loose end at the minute. There have been no leads, not even any of his clothing found.

She appealed for anyone who may have information to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50430 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111.

“People may have been passing through Borrisokane at the time and seen someone matching his description, he might have got a lift,” Áine said, adding: “There’s not an inch of the local area that hasn’t been searched.”