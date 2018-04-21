Appeal to help find man who has been missing for 10 days

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in finding a 63-year-old man who has been missing from Walkinstown in Dublin since 11 April.

Michael Edmonds is described as being 5’11’’ in height, of medium build, with grey/dark hair and blue eyes.

While it is unknown what Michael was wearing at the time of going missing, he normally wears blue/dark jeans and a casual jacket. He has access to a 03-D registered silver Mitsubishi Galant.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200 or any garda station.