Paul O'Donnell. Source: GPO

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

Paul O’Donnell (51) is missing from his home in Clontarf since last Tuesday (6 February).

He is described as:

6ft in height

Of slim build

With short brown hair

And blue eyes

Source: Family photo

Anyone with information about Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800 or any garda station.