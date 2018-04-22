Gardaí concerned for man missing from Cork since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 57-year-old Matthew Cummins.

He has been missing from Togher, Cork since Wednesday afternoon 18 April.

He was last seen at lunchtime on Edward Walsh Road.

Matthew is described as being 6′ tall with brown hair and green/grey eyes.

He was wearing a flat paddy cap, heavy black boots, dark coloured trousers and a green/brown heavy coat.

Matthew’s family and gardai are very concerned for him and anyone who has seen Matthew or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.