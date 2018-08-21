Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched a public appeal to locate the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy.

Kalem was last seen at approximately 7.20pm on Thursday 16 August in Lucan, Co. Dublin.

He is described as being 5′ 10″ in height, of slim build, and with blonde hair.

When last seen, Kalem was wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, a cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.