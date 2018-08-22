Appeal launched to find 39-year-old man missing for a week

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 39-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Kevin Reid was last seen at his home in Dublin on 15 August.

He is described as being 5′ 6″ in height, bald, and with green/blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Kevin was wearing a dark jumper, a wool hat and had a rucksack.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01 666 4200, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.