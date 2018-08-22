This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal launched to find 39-year-old man missing for a week

Kevin Reid was last seen at his home in Dublin on 15 August.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 7:19 PM
17 minutes ago 1,443 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196451
Kevin Reid
Kevin Reid
Kevin Reid

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 39-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Kevin Reid was last seen at his home in Dublin on 15 August.

He is described as being 5′ 6″ in height, bald, and with green/blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Kevin was wearing a dark jumper, a wool hat and had a rucksack.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01 666 4200, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The Lidl looted during the snow has suffered a large robbery weeks before grand reopening
    70,947  0
    2
    		Woman awarded €8,000 after being sacked for not being pushy enough with customers
    55,201  45
    3
    		Actress Asia Argento denies sexual relationship with underage teen
    39,862  78
    Fora
    1
    		These counties have seen the biggest decline in pubs over a decade
    573  0
    2
    		Cosmetics giant Coty's Irish unit made a million-euro profit the year it cut 200 jobs in Tipperary
    77  0
    3
    		37,000 Eir customers affected by data breach after laptop stolen
    74  0
    The42
    1
    		Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness
    48,814  11
    2
    		Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games
    35,175  19
    3
    		'I wasn't lifting any weights': Beirne refreshed in Limerick after exhausting year
    31,998  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2018
    66,186  91
    2
    		Kendall Jenner has mightily pissed off her fellow models for an entitled comment she made
    9,206  1
    3
    		Kendall Jenner has massively backtracked on that 'super selective' comment, FYI
    4,403  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HIGH COURT
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    Civil servant fighting compulsory retirement at 65 takes case to the High Court
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Father Pat Noise, James Joyce and The Chieftains: 12 of Dublin's most interesting wall plaques
    Father Pat Noise, James Joyce and The Chieftains: 12 of Dublin's most interesting wall plaques
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    13 cases of measles in Dublin's north inner city in recent weeks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie