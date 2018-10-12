This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old

Blake Lawlor was reported missing on Wednesday.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 12 Oct 2018, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,186 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4282972
Blake Lawlor.
Image: Gardaí
Blake Lawlor.
Blake Lawlor.
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ IN TALLAGHT have appealed for the public’s help in tracing 20-year-old Blake Lawlor.

Blake was reported missing from his home in Clondalkin on Wednesday. He is described as 6 ft in height, with slight build and blond hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Blake or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Schools to 'remain vigilant', parks and heritage sites to close as Ireland braces for arrival of Storm Callum
    85,218  26
    2
    		As it happened: Power outages and travel disruptions - Storm Callum hit Ireland overnight
    76,379  29
    3
    		Landlords and agencies have started asking people for viewing fees, says Threshold
    67,304  129
    Fora
    1
    		‘When RTÉ said they wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    2,784  0
    2
    		After raising over $100m, Irish-founded home services firm Handy has been acquired
    214  0
    3
    		A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
    73  0
    The42
    1
    		Here's the draw for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship
    33,070  33
    2
    		Real Madrid to take legal action against Portuguese newspaper over reporting of Ronaldo rape allegations
    19,241  0
    3
    		'I know I'll go back to coaching when the timing is right, but it's not now'
    18,610  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything that was wrong with Sean(n) Walsh's non-apology
    10,561  3
    2
    		You told us what you buy with all of those No7 vouchers you get from Boots
    6,704  0
    3
    		Skin Deep: Here's my verdict on the hair industry's turbo-spendy new tools
    4,519  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    Man (54) was 'savagely beaten' and stripped following drunken row over a cigarette, murder trial hears
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Blake? GardaÃ­ appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    Maurice McCabe: 'It’s finished for us now, all is over. I can get back to my normal job hopefully'
    LEO VARADKAR
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    Breen invited Naughten to dinner at McCourt's house at broadband bidder's request
    'It was not a lazy dodging': Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald vindicated by Charleton report
    FRANCES FITZGERALD
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    Poll: Would you be happy to see Frances Fitzgerald return as a minister?
    Naughten admits more private meetings with head of broadband bidding group

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie