Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal as they seek assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing since last weekend.

14-year-old Jade Costelloe was last seen at her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Saturday 29 September.

She is described as being 5′ 3″ in height, with blonde hair and of small build.

It is not known what Jade was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information that could help lead to her whereabouts is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.