GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information about a man missing from Bray, Co Wicklow for three days.

Oliver Officer, who’s 38 years old, was last seen on Friday afternoon on Bray’s Main Street.

He is described as being 5ft 7in and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing dark jeans, a navy sweatshirt and black and white runners.

Anyone who has seen Oliver or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on (01) 666 5300 or any Garda station.