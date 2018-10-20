Have you seen James? He's been missing from his Wexford home for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in finding a 50-year-old James O’Gorman who is missing from his home in New Ross, Co Wexford.

He was last seen on 11 October in Dunbrody Wharf in New Ross.

He is described as being 5’8″, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a green top, black tracksuit bottoms and white/grey runners.

Gardaí said that they have serious concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or can help in finding him is urged to call New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.