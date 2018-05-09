Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December

Sebastian Betka Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 38-year-old man who was last seen in December 2017.

Sebastian Betka, a Polish national, was last seen in mid-December in the Pembroke Street area of Dublin 2.

He is described as being 6’1″ or 6’2″ in height, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sebastian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.