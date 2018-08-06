Garda appeal for missing teen from Co Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE TRYING to trace a teenager who has been missing since last night.

15-year-old Keyleigh Loren is missing from her home in Kildangan, Co Kildare since 5 August 2018.

Keyleigh was last seen in Geashill, Co Offaly at 8.45pm on that date.

She is described as:

5′ 3”

Medium build

Blonde hair

Green eyes.

It is not know what she was wearing when last seen

Gardaí believe Keyleigh may be in the Portlaoise area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any garda station.