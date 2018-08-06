This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda appeal for missing teen from Co Kildare

Keyleigh Loren was last seen yesterday at 8.45pm and gardaí believe she might be in the Portlaoise area.

By Aoife Barry Monday 6 Aug 2018, 6:30 PM
38 minutes ago 3,304 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167104
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE TRYING to trace a teenager who has been missing since last night.

15-year-old Keyleigh Loren is missing from her home in Kildangan, Co Kildare since 5 August 2018.

Keyleigh was last seen in Geashill, Co Offaly at 8.45pm on that date.

She is described as:

  • 5′ 3”
  • Medium build
  • Blonde hair
  • Green eyes.
  • It is not know what she was wearing when last seen

Gardaí believe Keyleigh may be in the Portlaoise area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

