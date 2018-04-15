Two children, aged 14 and 15, missing from homes in Cork city since Friday

Sarune Jankauskaite and Adrain Waligora. Source: Gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public to help locate teenagers Adrian Waligora (14) and Sarune Jankauskaite (15) who are missing for two days.

They were last seen by their parents on Friday morning when they both left their respective homes with the intention of attending school.

Gardaí believe they are together and are concerned for their safety.

Adrian Waligora is described as:

5ft 5in in height and of slight build

Brown hair

Brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy jumper and trousers and green Nike shoes.

Sarune Jankauskaite is described as

5ft 6in in height, slim build

Blonde hair

Blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing light blue jumper and navy trousers, but it’s possible she had a change of clothes.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120 or any Garda station.