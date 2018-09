GARDAÍ IN WESTMEATH have issued a public appeal as they seek to trace the whereabouts of missing teenager Devin Quinn.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the Moate area of Westmeath on 27 August.

He is described as being 5’5″ in height, with brown hair and blue eyes, and of slim build.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information that could lead them to Devin’s whereabouts to contact officers in Moate on 090 648 1106.