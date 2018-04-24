Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK have appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 35-year-old woman who is missing.

Deirdre Aherne was last seen at about 5pm yesterday in Bishopstown.

She is described as being 5′ 3″ in height, of slim build, with long brown/blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black fleece sheepskin jacket, black leggings and a wine-coloured top.

Anyone who has seen Deirdre or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bishopstown Garda Station on 021 462 4500 or any garda station.