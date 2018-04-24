  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork

Deirdre Aherne was last seen at about 5pm yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 8,478 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3975380
Deirdre Aherne
Image: Garda Press Office
Deirdre Aherne
Deirdre Aherne
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN CORK have appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 35-year-old woman who is missing.

Deirdre Aherne was last seen at about 5pm yesterday in Bishopstown.

She is described as being 5′ 3″ in height, of slim build, with long brown/blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black fleece sheepskin jacket, black leggings and a wine-coloured top.

Anyone who has seen Deirdre or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bishopstown Garda Station on 021 462 4500 or any garda station.

