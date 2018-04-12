  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday

Diana Rostas was last seen in Crumlin.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 10:46 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Diana Rostas.

Diana has been missing since Monday.

Diana was last seen leaving her home at Clogher Road in Crumlin. She is described as being five feet tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

Gardaí and Diana’s family are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666 6200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

