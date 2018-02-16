  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 16 February, 2018
Launching political comeback, Romney says Utah 'welcomes legal immigrants around the world'

The 70-year-old will be the heavy favorite for the Utah Senate seat.

By Associated Press Friday 16 Feb 2018, 4:42 PM
6 hours ago 6,984 Views 20 Comments
Image: Pool/ABACA
Image: Pool/ABACA

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL Mitt Romney is running for a Utah Senate seat, officially launching his political comeback attempt by praising his adopted home state as a model for an acrimonious national government in Washington.

Having been one of the Republican Party’s fiercest internal critics of President Donald Trump, Romney didn’t mention the administration or Trump himself in a campaign announcement posted online.

The closest allusion to Trump was Romney noting that Utah “welcomes legal immigrants from around the world,” while “Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion”.

Romney, 70, will be the heavy favorite for the Senate seat being opened by Senator Orrin Hatch’s retirement. Hatch was among the first Republicans to pitch Romney as his potential successor.

Leading up to Romney’s widely anticipated announcement, confidantes said he intends to focus his campaign on Utah, where he moved with his wife, Ann, after losing the 2012 presidential election to incumbent Democrat Barack Obama.

President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romne at Dinner Trump sits at a table with Romney at Jean Georges Restaurant in November 2016 Source: DPA/PA Images

“Utah has a lot to teach the politicians in Washington,” Romney said in his announcement, noting that “on Utah’s Capitol Hill, people treat one another with respect.”

Still, Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and wealthy business executive, would come to Capitol Hill with a higher profile than a typical freshman senator. That reality was made clear by immediate reactions to his announcement from across the political spectrum.

A ‘favorite son’ of Utah

House Speaker Paul Ryan, whom Romney tapped as his vice presidential running mate in 2012, immediately hailed his old partner’s “unparalleled experience, conservative leadership and lifetime of service”.

Democrats, despite not yet offering any credible threat to the Republican dominance in Utah, answered with a scathing rebuke, dismissing Romney’s periodic criticisms of Trump.

“Mitt Romney desperately wants to separate himself from the extremism of the current administration,” said Democratic National Committee spokesman Vedant Patel in a statement, but “the basis policies of Trump’s GOP … were his before they were Donald Trump’s”.

As he did in two presidential campaigns, Romney’s announcement highlights his stewardship of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Romney is respected in the state for taking over the troubled games amid planning and financial disarray.

Romney Through the Years File photo 2001 Source: AP/PA Images

Romney supporters describe him as a “favorite son” of Utah. He’s a Brigham Young University graduate who went on to become the first Mormon presidential nominee of a major political party. About 60% of Utah’s residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Some Utah Republicans may still question whether the one-time abortion-rights supporter is too much of an outsider or too moderate for their tastes, but he’s not expected to face any serious primary or general election challenge.

‘Choked like a dog’

Romney attracted headlines in 2016 when he took the extraordinary step of delivering a biting speech denouncing Trump, calling him a “phony” who was unfit for office. Romney muted his criticism for a time when Trump auditioned him as a potential secretary of state.

Romney Trump Rift Trump greeting Romney, after announcing his endorsement of Romney during a news conference in Las Vegas. Source: AP/PA Images

For his part, Trump has said Romney “choked like a dog” in his failed presidential bids in 2012 and four years earlier, when Romney lost the GOP nomination to Arizona Senator John McCain.

Romney also would be a compelling addition to the ongoing congressional wrangle over health care. As Massachusetts governor, Romney enacted a sweeping health insurance overhaul that became a model for the insurance exchanges in 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Amid intense conservative opposition to the national law, however, Romney distanced himself during his 2012 campaign from his Massachusetts accomplishments, arguing that he had pursued a state solution that wasn’t appropriate at the federal level.

Read: Steve Bannon ‘answered every question’ in 20-hour interrogation on Trump-Russia links>

