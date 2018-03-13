  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern MLAs could have their pay docked by over €15,000 while Stormont remains down

Secretary of State Karen Bradley ‘is minded’ to reduce their pay.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 9:19 AM
1 hour ago 3,791 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900316
A mural in Belfast of Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Gerry Images
A mural in Belfast of Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster.
A mural in Belfast of Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Gerry Images

THE UK’S SECRETARY of State for Northern Ireland has said that she “is minded” to reduce the pay of MLA’s while Stormont continues to not function.

Karen Bradley has the power to vary wages and BBC News reports that she told the House of Commons yesterday that the “time is right” to address “concern about MLA pay in the absence of a functioning assembly”.

Talks aimed at bringing back a working assembly to the North, which has been without a government for more 14 months, fell at the last hurdle when the DUP pulled the plug.

In December, a report by former assembly chief executive Trevor Reaney made a number of recommendations including that MLA pay be docked by 27.5% from £49,500 to £35,888.

Speaking yesterday, Bradley said that she is considering introducing pay reduction measures.

“These measures, which I take reluctantly, are necessary in the absence of a functioning executive and assembly,” she said.

There have been arguments for and against reducing the pay of MLAs with some arguing that it will not make any change to the political differences between Sinn Féin and the DUP.

It’s also argued that the pay reduction will proportionally affect smaller parties more than the larger parties.

Speaking on yesterday’s The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon MLA said she was in favour of a pay reduction.

It is not fair that you receive a salary for a job you’re not doing and we are not doing the legislative function. We in the SDLP and the UUP and the other centre parties, we are actually being prevented from doing the job we were elected to do and that we want to do.

Mallon however said that expenses for maintaining MLA offices should be maintained because representatives are still working, even if it is not in the chamber.

She says that her office is getting through a “vast caseload” for “people who are really vulnerable, particularly given the huge welfare changes at the moment”.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that DUP and Sinn Féin leaders Arlene Foster and Mary Lou McDonald have not yet been invited to the White House for traditional St Patrick’s Day reception.

It’s believed that the lack of an invite for the two leaders this year may be related to the ongoing failure to return to power-sharing.

Despite their absence, Gerry Adams TD and Ian Paisley Jr MP are both expected to attend the White House.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is continuing his trip to the United States and will have his first engagement in Washington DC at 4 pm local time (9pm Irish time) today when he addresses the Brookings Institution.

Read: Bertie Ahern says he’s been ‘talking to Simon Coveney’ about the ongoing Stormont talks >

Read: The US could send a special envoy to Northern Ireland soon >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
76,293  25
2
Mary McAleese says her brother was 'seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan'
69,405  143
3
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
57,066  11
Fora
1
A Waterford virtual reality startup has just bagged millions from a stock market float
383  0
2
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
367  0
3
Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year
210  0
The42
1
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
58,303  141
2
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
50,355  29
3
Dual players allegedly told they 'would never play for Cork again if they togged out for UCC'
38,768  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ant and Dec are in trouble with unionists over a comment they made on Saturday Night Takeaway ...it's The Dredge
18,414  5
2
Kylie Jenner just answered loads of questions about her pregnancy and daughter on Twitter
7,875  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,176  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
RUSSIA
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Theresa May: It is 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack
Diners and pubgoers in Salisbury told to wash belongings after traces of poison found

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie