This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money

The woman is regularly seen in the company of Irish and international celebrities.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 6,238 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4273964
Image: Shutterstock/photopixel
Image: Shutterstock/photopixel

A MODEL BASED in north Dublin is under garda investigation for her role in storing the proceeds of drug crime at her home TheJournal.ie has learned. 

The woman, who is in her 20s, is active on the modelling scene and is regularly seen in the company of Irish and international celebrities. 

However, in recent months she and her parent have allegedly become involved in the cocaine trade due to the parent’s link to a serious criminal who is a target of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

The model has been informally warned by gardaí to extricate herself from the drug scene. However, it is her parent’s close friendship with the main supplier which is hindering her from doing so. 

Gardaí believe that a house near Dublin airport is being used to stash large amounts of cash as well as drugs. The family has been on garda radar for over a year since information about them was unearthed during a separate garda drugs investigation around Christmas time. 

This incident brought to light the parent’s link to a serious criminal in the Ballymun area. From then on, the family members became people of interest in the north Dublin drug trade. 

Gardaí also believe that the model is moving drugs to a number of people on her social circuit.

The woman is often booked to appear at a number of well-known Dublin venues as well as nightclubs in England. She and her parent have no convictions. 

Garda units believe this house is one of a dozen or so where cash is being stored. Other areas around the Ballymun, Clonshaugh and Swords areas are being used to store cocaine, crack and heroin. 

Those areas are being controlled by one large drug supplier – the person gardai believe is responsible for bringing crack cocaine into the area.

The drugs are cut and mixed in several locations before a network of taxis distribute the smaller packages to dealers across Ballymun and its environs. 

From this supplier, there are a small number of gangs which buy the product wholesale and sell it on.

Gardaí believe the crack is coming into Dublin through the port and is, more than likely, shipped in along with the powdered form of the drug. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Shock and condemnation across Europe after Bulgarian journalist murdered
    60,712  51
    2
    		Live rat in drain and insects in baking dough: FSAI closed 8 food businesses in September
    59,463  52
    3
    		Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing
    43,589  9
    Fora
    1
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    398  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you support Dublin's BusConnects plan?
    354  0
    3
    		Citibank fined €1.3m by the Central Bank over 'prolonged and serious' lending code breaches
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    77,289  148
    2
    		'It was my own choice. Nobody ever told me not to drink, I just never got into it'
    37,323  19
    3
    		Connacht announce plans for €30 million redevelopment of the Sportsground
    29,718  44
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, this is why everyone is talking about Una Healy's love life right now
    17,616  0
    2
    		Graham Linehan has been given a police warning amid accusation of 'deadnaming'
    5,852  1
    3
    		Kourtney Kardashian ate the head off an Insta-user for saying she doesn't work... it's The Dredge
    5,242  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance
    DRUGS
    Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    Intent 'should be key concern under drug decriminalisation laws'
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    GARDAí
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing
    Keith Harrison trying to stop internal Garda investigation
    DUBLIN
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    Missing man found after appeal
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie