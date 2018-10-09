Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money

A MODEL BASED in north Dublin is under garda investigation for her role in storing the proceeds of drug crime at her home TheJournal.ie has learned.

The woman, who is in her 20s, is active on the modelling scene and is regularly seen in the company of Irish and international celebrities.

However, in recent months she and her parent have allegedly become involved in the cocaine trade due to the parent’s link to a serious criminal who is a target of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

The model has been informally warned by gardaí to extricate herself from the drug scene. However, it is her parent’s close friendship with the main supplier which is hindering her from doing so.

Gardaí believe that a house near Dublin airport is being used to stash large amounts of cash as well as drugs. The family has been on garda radar for over a year since information about them was unearthed during a separate garda drugs investigation around Christmas time.

This incident brought to light the parent’s link to a serious criminal in the Ballymun area. From then on, the family members became people of interest in the north Dublin drug trade.

Gardaí also believe that the model is moving drugs to a number of people on her social circuit.

The woman is often booked to appear at a number of well-known Dublin venues as well as nightclubs in England. She and her parent have no convictions.

Garda units believe this house is one of a dozen or so where cash is being stored. Other areas around the Ballymun, Clonshaugh and Swords areas are being used to store cocaine, crack and heroin.

Those areas are being controlled by one large drug supplier – the person gardai believe is responsible for bringing crack cocaine into the area.

The drugs are cut and mixed in several locations before a network of taxis distribute the smaller packages to dealers across Ballymun and its environs.

From this supplier, there are a small number of gangs which buy the product wholesale and sell it on.

Gardaí believe the crack is coming into Dublin through the port and is, more than likely, shipped in along with the powdered form of the drug.