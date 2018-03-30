Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint

GARDAÍ IN CORK found thousands of euro hidden in socks after a man fled a checkpoint.

Last Sunday, gardaí were carrying out a speed check in Fermoy when a driver they pulled over on suspicion of committing road traffic offences fled the scene.

Gardaí said the man disposed of some items before being arrested.

In a follow-up search gardaí, assisted by trained sniffer dogs, found a pair of socks that contained “a substantial amount of cash”.

Source: An Garda Síochána

The Garda Press Office confirmed that the man later appeared in court, charged with dangerous driving. An investigation into the money recovered is ongoing.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.