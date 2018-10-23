This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Company behind Roundup weedkiller still told to pay €68 million to gardener living with cancer after judge ruling

The ruling in this case has been called the “tip of the spear” in terms of cases being brought against Monsanto.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 7:08 AM
1 hour ago 5,622 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299814
Image: Defotoberg/Shutterstock
Image: Defotoberg/Shutterstock

A SAN FRANCISCO judge has upheld a jury verdict that found Monsanto liable for not warning a groundskeeper that its weed killer product Roundup might cause cancer, but slashed the damages award.

Judge Suzanne Bolanos denied Monsanto’s request for a new trial but cut the $289 million (€252 million) damages award to $78 million (€68 million) to comply with the law regarding how punitive damages awards must be calculated.

Jurors in August unanimously found that Monsanto acted with “malice” and that its weed killers Roundup and the professional grade version RangerPro contributed “substantially” to Dewayne Johnson’s terminal illness.

The jury ordered Monsanto to pay $250 million in punitive damages along with compensatory damages and other costs, bringing the total figure to nearly $290 million.

Johnson, a California groundskeeper diagnosed in 2014 with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a cancer that affects white blood cells – says he repeatedly used a professional form of Roundup while working at a school in Benicia, California.

“Although we believe a reduction in punitive damages was unwarranted and we are weighing the options, we are pleased the court did not disturb the verdict,” Johnson’s lawyers said in a released statement.

“The evidence presented to this jury was, quite frankly, overwhelming.”

In her ruling, Bolanos gave Johnson the choice of accepting the lessened damages award or triggering a new trial focused on what Monsanto should pay in the case.

Johnson’s lawyers told AFP they are considering which option to pursue.

‘Important win’

“That said, today is a triumph for our legal system,” Johnson’s lawyers contended, calling the judge’s ruling “an important win”.

Monsanto-parent Bayer has vowed to appeal the case.

“The court’s decision to reduce the punitive damage award by more than $200 million is a step in the right direction,” Bayer said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“But we continue to believe that the liability verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial or the law and plan to file an appeal with the California Court of Appeal.”

Monsanto attorney George Lombardi argued in court earlier this month that the evidence presented at trial did not sufficiently back the verdict, and that an attorney for Johnson was wrong to urge jurors to teach the company a lesson.

In motions filed after the August verdict, Monsanto urged the judge to strip away the entire $250 million punitive portion of the damages, arguing that a new trial was justified.

Johnson’s lawsuit built on 2015 findings by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the UN World Health Organization, which classified Roundup’s main ingredient glyphosate as a probable carcinogen, causing the state of California to follow suit.

Monsanto vice president Scott Partridge told reporters outside the courthouse the day of the verdict that “the jury got it wrong.”

Monsanto has defended the weed killer, arguing that it has a history of safe use that dates back more than 40 years.

More to come?

At the time of the verdict, Johnson’s lawyer Brent Wisner called the ruling the “tip of the spear” of litigation likely to come.

The lawsuit is the first to accuse the product of causing cancer, but observers say a Monsanto defeat likely opens the door to thousands of other claims against the company, which was recently acquired by Germany’s Bayer.

Roundup is Monsanto’s leading product.

Despite its denials of any links between its products and ill-health effects, Monsanto has already suffered hits to its reputation in light of the controversy.

Records unsealed earlier this year by a federal court lent credence to Johnson’s claims — internal company emails with regulators suggested Monsanto had ghostwritten research later attributed to academics.

Founded in 1901 in St Louis, Missouri, Monsanto began producing agrochemicals in the 1940s. It was acquired by Bayer for more than $62 billion in June.

Monsanto launched Roundup in 1976 and soon thereafter began genetically modifying plants, making some resistant to Roundup.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    88,517  118
    2
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    61,385  141
    3
    		Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    46,542  30
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    239  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    138  0
    3
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    44,797  29
    2
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    31,165  62
    3
    		'My lawyers are confident': Ronaldo responds to rape allegations
    16,453  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    17,182  3
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    7,448  2
    3
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    7,302  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    GARDAí
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    Man due in court charged in connection with murder of Amanda Carroll
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie