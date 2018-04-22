  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
One of France's busiest tourist sites evacuated after threat

A man was reported after making threatening comments about security forces.

By AFP Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago 9,938 Views 4 Comments
An armed officer stands by the road leading to Mont Saint-Michel after it was evacuated today
Image: AFP/Getty Images
An armed officer stands by the road leading to Mont Saint-Michel after it was evacuated today
An armed officer stands by the road leading to Mont Saint-Michel after it was evacuated today
Image: AFP/Getty Images

AUTHORITIES HAVE EVACUATED Mont Saint-Michel, one of France’s busiest tourist sites, and are searching for a suspect who allegedly threatened to attack local security forces.

A police source said a tourist guide had reported the man, who was travelling on a shuttle bus carrying visitors to the rocky islet, after he made threatening comments about security forces.

Police tracked the man’s first movements on CCTV after the tourist guide and several other people raised the alarm at about 7:45am (6.45am Irish time), but they lost sight of him, triggering the evacuation.

Police described the operation as a “precaution”.

As a police helicopter swirled overhead hunting the suspect, tourists were blocked from entering and holidaymakers were evacuated from hotels in an operation that went off calmly.

Mont Saint-Michel is located about a kilometre off the northwestern coast of Normandy and is attached to the mainland by a bridge.

The Unesco World Heritage site, which is topped by a medieval monastery, draws more than a million visitors a year.

© AFP 2018 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

