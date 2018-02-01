More women than men are in full-time work after graduating - but they earn less over time

MORE WOMEN FIND full-time employment after graduating from higher education than their male counterparts – though over time they earn less income says a new report.

In partnership with the Higher Education Authority (HEA), the Central Statistics Office (CSO) analysed the outcomes of higher education graduates between the years 2010-2014.

The findings show female graduates from 2010 were 71% more likely to find substantial employment one year after graduation compared to 60% of male graduates from that same year.

During this post-graduation year average weekly earnings were equal for both men at women at €420 per week. But five years on, the report found that those earnings had risen to €655 per week for men. That’s a €20 increase above the women’s average weekly income.

Source: Central Statistics Office

The difference between finding substantial employment post-higher education between 2010 and 2014 graduates rose from 66% to 76% respectfully with many of the former graduates finding work in the wholesale and retail trade.

The study found a quarter of the female graduates from 2010 were working in education five years after graduation with another 17.5% percent employed in health and social sectors.

Male graduates were found to work mostly in professional, scientific and technical activities, finance and real estate, industry and information and communication.

Information and communication technology proved to provide graduates with the highest earnings at €775 per week followed by education at €740 and health & welfare at €705.

Though education graduates from 2014 found their average weekly earnings dropping from €705 from previous 2010 graduates to €560. The average for health and welfare jobs also dropped over the same time period.

It also found that graduates are more likely to work in large businesses than the general population, with 57% of 2010 graduates employed in those industries compared to 47.8% from the former.

By 2015 they found that non-graduates and graduates who had both completed the Leaving Cert in 2006 experienced a pay different of €430 per week for the former and €655 for the later.

You can find the full report here.