Thursday 26 July, 2018
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the headlines you need to know to start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 8:01 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Suslik1983
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #GARDAÍ An audit of the Garda’s Juvenile Diversion Programme will be carried out after 13,000 offences may have gone unprosecuted due to problems with the logging system.

2. #WATERFORD A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in Dunmore East in Waterford in the early hours of this morning, according to Gardaí.

3. GREECE Tributes have been paid to Irishman Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp, who is among 81 people to have died in wildfires in Greece.

4. #NEW YORK Conor McGregor will appear before Brooklyn Criminal Court today over charges relating to an incident before a UFC event in New York in April.

5. #CHINA Eyewitnesses say there has been an explosion outside the US embassy in Beijing.

6. #GUN RIGHTS Gun traders say Irish laws regarding the ownership of firearms are too restrictive and are driving legitimate dealers out of business.

7. #NEW ZEALAND A groundbreaking law which grants paid leave to domestic violence victims has been passed in New Zealand.

8. #USA Donald Trump’s plaque on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame has been vandalised.

9. #WEATHER According to Met Eireann, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells across the country today, with highest temperatures ranging between 22 and 26 degrees.

