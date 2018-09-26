The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FIRE Four properties have been extensively damaged after a fire broke out at a housing estate in Mullingar, Co Westmeath last night.

2. #MURPHY’S LAW Eoghan Murphy will remain as Minister for Housing after a motion of no confidence against him was defeated by 59 to 49 votes last night.

3. #HOUSING CRISIS Fingal County Council says occupiers who have taken over a vacant home could delay its handover to those on the local authority’s housing list.

4. #BOOM TIME Unemployment in Ireland is set to decline to 5.1% next year according to the ESRI. The group also says GDP is expected to grow by 8.9% in 2018.

5. #INCLUSION A group for people with intellectual disabilities has called for better regulation of how Irish schoolchildren are restrained, RTÉ reports.

6. #COURTS The parents of 19 year-old Sligo student Lisa Niland, who died suddenly after eating at a fast food restaurant in 2017, are suing the HSE.

7. #WRC An Algerian man has been awarded €700 after a pharmacy refused to sell him hydrogen peroxide over suspicions about the colour of his hair and beard.

8. #WEATHER It’ll be a cloudy start to the day before sunny spells develop across the country, with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.