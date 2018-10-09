This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s your morning news fix.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BUDGET 2019 Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is set to announce next year’s budget in the Dáil today. Here’s how it’s expected unfold.

2. #KERRY Friends and family of deceased cervical cancer patient Emma Mhic Mhathúna will gather today to bid farewell to the mother-of-five. 

3. #HOUSE PRICES A new report from property website Daft.ie has found that houses are 15% more expensive if they are located within 1km of a Luas stop.

4. #NEW ENTRANTS UCD will admit students who secure Leaving Certificate upgrades this week if their chosen courses have empty places available, RTÉ reports.

5. #MODEL BEHAVIOUR A Dublin model is being investigated by gardaí for her role in storing the proceeds of drug crime at her home.

6. #SALISBURY POISONING The second suspect in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal has been identified as a doctor employed by the Russian military intelligence service.

7. #USA Donald Trump has apologised to new Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh for the “terrible pain and suffering” he endured during his confirmation process.

8. #BREXIT Research has found that a majority of those in Northern Ireland who voted to leave the EU believe that sacrificing the peace process is an acceptable price to pay for Brexit, the Irish News reports. 

9. #WEATHER Today will generally be blustery, with strong and gusty southerly winds across Ireland and rain expected in the west and north of the country.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (2)

