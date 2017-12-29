Emily and Jack are the most popular baby names in Ireland

EMILY AND JACK are now the most popular baby names in Ireland – according to the details in passports issued for infants this year.

The names were released by the Department of Foreign Affairs today, and show that Emily is still the most popular girl’s name for the second year in a row.

The most popular names in 2017, based on passport applications for infants were:

Boys

Jack

James

Conor

Daniel

Adam

Girls

Emily

Emma

Aoife

Grace

Sophie

Source: CSO

