Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Emily and Jack are the most popular baby names in Ireland

Is yours in the top five list?

By Aoife Barry Friday 29 Dec 2017, 3:00 PM
13 hours ago 17,500 Views 65 Comments
Top left: Emily Blunt, baby, Jack Nicholson.
EMILY AND JACK are now the most popular baby names in Ireland – according to the details in passports issued for infants this year.

The names were released by the Department of Foreign Affairs today, and show that Emily is still the most popular girl’s name for the second year in a row.

The most popular names in 2017, based on passport applications for infants were:

Boys

  • Jack
  • James
  • Conor
  • Daniel
  • Adam

Girls

  • Emily
  • Emma
  • Aoife
  • Grace
  • Sophie

original (13) Source: CSO

If you want to see how popular your name is, then check out this new interactive website  from the Central Statistics Office.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (65)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
