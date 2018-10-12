Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter

Susan Greene and her infant daughter have been missing since 1 October.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 36-year-old woman and her 17-month-old daughter.

Susan Greene and her daughter Sinetta have been missing from their home in Skibbereen since 1 October.

Susan is described as 5 foot 2 inches in height, with brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

They were reported missing by family members on 10 October and Gardaí are anxious to trace their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.