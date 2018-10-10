This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court

The mother presented to her GP on 13 February 2015 when her baby was injured.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 11,046 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277775
Ennis Court
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire
Ennis Court
Ennis Court
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire

A MOTHER WHOSE five-month-old baby girl suffered a catalogue of injuries in her care including a skull fracture, a broken arm and two broken legs has walked free from court.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys told the 23-year old woman: “I see no benefit to society, to the child, to yourself or to the father of the child by imposing a custodial sentence. I just don’t see any future in that and I don’t think that anyone will benefit from it.”

Judge Keys said that the woman’s continuing efforts to rehabilitate herself would not be possible if she was jailed and he imposed a suspended two year suspended sentence on condition that she continue to comply with the directions of a Probation Service report.

He said that the standard of care provided to the baby “fell well below of what one would one expect from a mother and was totally unacceptable”.

Judge Keys said that the mother was unable to explain why she persisted “with this behaviour towards the baby knowing that it caused her harm”.

Injuries

In the case, the mother presented to her GP on 13 February 2015 in a distressed state with the baby as her daughter’s left arm wasn’t moving and she had bruising to her face.

The doctor referred the case immediately to the paediatric unit to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

There, medics at the hospital carried out a full skeletal survey of the baby that detected older injuries – a healing fracture of the left tibia – the larger bone on the lower left leg; a healing fracture of the right femur – the thigh bone extending from the hip to the knee – and an older right sided skull fracture.

Medics also detected a torn frenulum- the muscle under the tongue – and the child’s mother said that this could have occurred as a result of forcing a baby’s bottle or a soother into the baby’s mouth.

In the case, the woman pleaded guilty to wilfully assaulting and neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary injury to the child’s health and seriously affect her well being.

The woman can’t be named in order to protect the identity of her child and the charge is contrary to Section 246 of the Children’s Act.

The offence took on dates between the summer of  2014 and February 2015 when the mother was aged 19.

Evidence 

In evidence, consultant paediatrician at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Dr Barry Linnane provided care to the baby and expressed doubt over the explanations given by the mother for the injuries.

Dr Linnane said that the injuries occurred on different dates during the baby’s first five months.

Judge Keys said that a Probation Report on the mother found that the accused accepted that a lack of care for the baby caused her to suffer the injuries, but she doesn’t accept responsibility for all of the injuries caused to the child.

The judge said that the mother put the neglect down to “poor judgement, bad decision making and use of force that was unknowingly unnecessary”.

He said that the woman’s pregnancy was unplanned and the then-teenager “was subsequently ambivalent about motherhood”. He added that the mother was overwhelmed by the birth of her child and was subsequently diagnosed with postnatal depression.

Supervised access

Judge Keys said that today the child’s father has custody of the toddler and the mother had supervised access.

He said that a report records that the mother has affection for the child, but recognises that she is not ready to care for her without proper support and supervision.

“You have lost confidence in yourself after you realised the harm you have caused your child,” he said. 

The Probation Report found that the woman was at a low risk of re-offending.

Counsel for the woman, Pat Whyms BL said that the State had not proceeded with assault causing harm charge against his client and there was no evidence to support a charge that the mother had deliberately assaulted the baby.

Whyms pointed to a report from the baby’s Guardian ad Litem (GAL) who he said shared the view with the mother’s clinical psychologist “that the harm incurred by the baby was unlikely that the to have been deliberately inflicted”. 

He said that his client had a deep sense of remorse over her “rough-handling of the baby”.

Counsel for the State, Philip Rahn said that the report cited by Whyms is not evidence and the evidence concerning how the injuries came about was provided by Dr Linnane.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    127,951  138
    2
    		Status Yellow weather alert issued for whole country
    78,598  32
    3
    		As it happened: Government unveils Budget 2019
    66,538  57
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    1,134  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    735  0
    3
    		These are a few important things that slipped under the radar in this year's budget
    597  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    40,251  71
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    34,727  59
    3
    		'I'd tell Harry that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up'
    22,811  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    4,900  4
    2
    		Here's why everyone's talking about something called TikTok
    3,861  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,529  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court
    Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court
    UK Supreme Court due to rule on Belfast bakers 'gay cake' case later today
    Woman (40s) due in court charged in connection with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'Is this the best use of Â£150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    'Is this the best use of £150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    Leaders play down hope of Brexit breakthrough as Arlene Foster meets Michel Barnier
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie