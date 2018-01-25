  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months

The 61-year-old told gardaí she was “sorry, ashamed and embarrassed”.

By Isabel Hayes and Jessica Magee Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 4:32 PM
4 hours ago 21,046 Views 121 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3816800
Image: Wavebreakmedia via Shutterstock
Image: Wavebreakmedia via Shutterstock

A MOTHER-OF-FOUR who stole around €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments has been sentenced to ten months in prison.

Maria Redmond (61) claimed an invalidity pension for 13 years while she was working as a cleaner in Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin. Her lawyers told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that she had used the money to “pay her mortgage, keep a roof over her head and look after her children”.

Passing sentence today, Judge Martin Nolan accepted that Redmond’s motivating factor was to take care of her family, that she wasn’t a wealthy person and was unlikely to re-offend.

He said Redmond hadn’t been lucky in life, but that unfortunately she had gone down “the wrong route, the criminal route” and would have to suffer a level of incarceration.

Redmond of Comeragh Road, Drimnagh, Dublin pleaded guilty to 14 counts of stealing property from the Department of Social Protection between November 2002 and September 2015.

The court heard that although she had taken approximately €139,000 in social welfare payments, the State was in fact at a loss of about €100,000 as Redmond would have been entitled to a certain amount of benefits.

Redmond was caught after suspicious officials arranged for her to have her Public Services Card photograph taken.

Garda Ian Abbey told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that Redmond had two PPS numbers in two different names, including her maiden name, Delaney. She had her second PPS number registered at her sister’s address.

The court heard Redmond was eligible for an invalidity pension when she first claimed it in 1995. However, when she started working in 2002, she failed to inform the department of her change in circumstances.

The court heard that officials in the department became suspicious that Redmond and Delaney were the same person and an investigation began. They spoke to her employers and obtained a copy of her passport photograph before arranging for Redmond to come in to get her Public Services Card.

Once Redmond’s photo was taken for the card, officials were able to determine she was the same person.

When arrested, Redmond told gardaí that because she was only working for three hours a day, she did not think she was doing anything wrong.

She said she knew it was wrong to apply for a second PPS number, but said a lot of people she knew were working and collecting social welfare. She told gardaí she was “sorry, ashamed and embarrassed”.

Defence barrister, Emmet Nolan BL, said his client, a separated woman with no previous convictions, was extremely remorseful for her actions. He said she had used the money to “pay her mortgage, keep a roof over her head and look after her children”.

The court heard that Redmond had married a chronic alcoholic who drank all his money and never contributed to the mortgage payments or running of the household.

The court heard Redmond earned €160 a week as a part-time cleaner at the time of the offending.

Judge Nolan said that if Redmond had “declared herself honestly” to social welfare, she would have been allowed to work and would have received a certain amount of State benefits.

Redmond is no longer working and receives €191 a week in social payments. She is repaying the money she stole from the department at a rate of €25 a week.

The court heard she is a chronic coeliac and suffers from depression and high anxiety.

Read: Dáil passes legislation allowing alcohol to be sold on Good Friday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes and Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (121)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
110,942  313
2
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
45,524  115
3
US police release footage of officers shooting man dead after car chase
35,476  51
Fora
1
Tesco has blocked Lidl's multimillion-euro plan to expand one of its Limerick stores
1,855  0
2
Solas ordered to pay €20,000 to a 60-year-old worker asked if he should 'take it easy'
374  0
3
The EU has shot down claims that Nama gives illegal state aid to developers
194  0
The42
1
Ronan O'Gara clarifies remarks about return to Munster
31,610  8
2
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
27,330  34
3
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
20,860  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Tommy Tiernan should apologise to Ruby Wax after his interview with her last night
7,337  7
2
Can You Guess the Celebrity's Real Name?
6,434  10
3
This gal's game-changing hack for getting muck off her suede heels is going viral
5,388  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Psychedelic drugs worth estimated €80,000 seized in Cork
Body of man (50s) recovered after car went into water at Howth harbour
DUBLIN
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
'It was a brilliant 2017 but it's 2018 now' - Blues Sisters hope to end another drought
COURT
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death
Grumpy Cat wins €570,000 payout in copyright lawsuit
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie