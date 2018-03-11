Poll: Will you be marking Mother's Day?

Home and Away's Irene Roberts has been a maternal figure in Summer Bay since the early days of the show.

TODAY IS MOTHER’S Day (so if you’ve forgotten to do something this might be your final warning).

The day is the one where we’re supposed to make a particular effort to mark the maternal influences in our lives.

Be it your mother, grandmother, the mother of your own children or even just the person who best matches the description.

Of course, individual families are often far more complicated than what can be fit on a greeting card. Some children may not have had a mother in their lives or their relationship with their mother is one that is not appropriate to celebrate.

So today we’re asking whether you’ll be getting involved.

